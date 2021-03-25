Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Gushue, Einarson to face Lott, Sahaidak in Canadian mixed doubles curling final

Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson advanced to the final of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-6 semifinal win Thursday over John Morris and Danielle Schmiemann.

Championship game set to take place at 9 p.m. ET

The Canadian Press
Kerri Einarson, right, and Brad Gushue celebrate defeating Team Schmiemann/Morris in the semifinals at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., on Thursday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Gushue and Einarson moved onto Thursday evening's title game against Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak of Selkirk, Man.

The winner earns $50,000 in prize money and will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championship May 17-23 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Thursday's runners-up will collect $30,000, while Morris and Schmiemann pocketed $20,000 for third place.

