Gushue, Einarson to face Lott, Sahaidak in Canadian mixed doubles curling final

Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson advanced to the final of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-6 semifinal win Thursday over John Morris and Danielle Schmiemann.

Gushue and Einarson moved onto Thursday evening's title game against Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak of Selkirk, Man.

WATCH | Einarson, Gushue beat Morris, Schmiemann in semis:

Einarson, Gushue advance to final of mixed doubles curling championship Sports 1:00 Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue edge Danielle Schmiemann and John Morris 7-6 in the semifinal at the 2021 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Calgary. Einarson and Gushue will face Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott in the final. 1:00

The winner earns $50,000 in prize money and will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championship May 17-23 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Thursday's runners-up will collect $30,000, while Morris and Schmiemann pocketed $20,000 for third place.