Defending champs Gallant, Peterman improve to 2-1 at mixed doubles curling nationals

Defending champions Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman defeated Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak 7-3 on Saturday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

The Peterman-Gallant duo scored three points in the third end and added a deuce in the sixth end.

Both teams were left with 2-1 records in Pool A. Joanne Courtney and Darren Moulding lead at 3-0.

Four more draws were scheduled for later Saturday at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.

The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs on Tuesday. The gold-medal game is set for Thursday.

The winners earn $50,000 and will represent Canada at the world championship if the World Curling Federation names a date and location for the event.