Defending champs Gallant, Peterman improve to 2-1 at mixed doubles curling nationals
Courtney, Moulding top Pool A at 3-0; Top 12 teams advance to Tuesday playdowns
Defending champions Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman defeated Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak 7-3 on Saturday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.
The Peterman-Gallant duo scored three points in the third end and added a deuce in the sixth end.
Both teams were left with 2-1 records in Pool A. Joanne Courtney and Darren Moulding lead at 3-0.
Four more draws were scheduled for later Saturday at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.
WATCH | Peterman, Gallant pick up 2nd win in Calgary:
The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs on Tuesday. The gold-medal game is set for Thursday.
The winners earn $50,000 and will represent Canada at the world championship if the World Curling Federation names a date and location for the event.
