Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Jones, Laing stay perfect at Canadian mixed doubles curling championship

Jennifer Jones and husband Brent Laing are off to a 3-0 start at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

Moulding, Courtney only other pairing sitting at 3-0

The Canadian Press ·
Jennifer Jones, seen above at 2021 Scotties, improved to 3-0 at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship alongside husband Brent Laing on Friday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Jennifer Jones and husband Brent Laing are off to a 3-0 start at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

The longtime Manitoba skip and Laing beat 2021 Canadian women's champ Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue 10-4 in the second of two draws on Friday, then followed up with a 13-2 victory over Wade and Bayly Scoffin.

Einarson and Gushue responded in the night draw with an 8-2 win over Wayne and Kimberly Tuck to sit 2-1.

Jones and Laing are tied atop the standings through 10 draws, with only two squads undefeated with three victories.

WATCH | Jones, Laing enjoy 6-point end:

Jones and Laing nearly score single-end 6 in win over Scotties champ Einarson and Gushue

Sports

10 hours ago
0:48
Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing scored 5 in the fourth end, on the way to a 10-4 win over the two-time defending Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Kerri Einarson and her partner Brad Gushue, at the 2021 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Calgary. 0:48

The team of Darren Moulding and Joanne Courtney were the first pairing to get to 3-0 at the tournament on Friday with a with a 6-3 win over Alex Robichaud and Melissa Adams in the morning draw following two wins on the opening day.

Thirty-five duos are in the event. The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs March 23, followed by the gold-medal game March 25.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now