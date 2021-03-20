Jones, Laing stay perfect at Canadian mixed doubles curling championship
Moulding, Courtney only other pairing sitting at 3-0
Jennifer Jones and husband Brent Laing are off to a 3-0 start at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.
The longtime Manitoba skip and Laing beat 2021 Canadian women's champ Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue 10-4 in the second of two draws on Friday, then followed up with a 13-2 victory over Wade and Bayly Scoffin.
Einarson and Gushue responded in the night draw with an 8-2 win over Wayne and Kimberly Tuck to sit 2-1.
Jones and Laing are tied atop the standings through 10 draws, with only two squads undefeated with three victories.
WATCH | Jones, Laing enjoy 6-point end:
The team of Darren Moulding and Joanne Courtney were the first pairing to get to 3-0 at the tournament on Friday with a with a 6-3 win over Alex Robichaud and Melissa Adams in the morning draw following two wins on the opening day.
Thirty-five duos are in the event. The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs March 23, followed by the gold-medal game March 25.
