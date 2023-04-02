Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Gushue takes down New Zealand's Anton Hood to open play Sunday at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue needed only seven ends to complete an 8-2 rout of New Zealand's Anton Hood on Sunday at the world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

St. John's-based team faces Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell in evening draw in Ottawa

The Canadian Press ·
Men's skip directs his teammates down the ice during a curling match.
Canadian skip Brad Gushue calls during Sunday's 8-2 drubbing of New Zealand counterpart Anton Hood in round robin action at the men's world curling championship in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Canada's Brad Gushue needed only seven ends to complete an 8-2 rout of New Zealand's Anton Hood on Sunday at the world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

Gushue opened with a deuce and made a hit for three to end it as New Zealand conceded early.

Canada will play Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell in the evening draw.

Gushue split his first two games of the competition on Saturday.

Round robin play continues through Friday night at TD Place. Medal games are scheduled for April 9.

Gushue's St. John's-based side took silver at last year's world championship in Las Vegas.

WATCH | Gushue improves record to 2-1 at men's world championship:

Gushue and Team Canada take down New Zealand at world championships

1 hour ago
Duration 0:38
Team Canada and skip Brad Gushue defeated New Zealand 8-2 in seven ends Sunday afternoon at the world curling championships in Ottawa.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now