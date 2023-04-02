Gushue takes down New Zealand's Anton Hood to open play Sunday at men's curling worlds
Canada's Brad Gushue needed only seven ends to complete an 8-2 rout of New Zealand's Anton Hood on Sunday at the world men's curling championship in Ottawa.
St. John's-based team faces Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell in evening draw in Ottawa
Canada's Brad Gushue needed only seven ends to complete an 8-2 rout of New Zealand's Anton Hood on Sunday at the world men's curling championship in Ottawa.
Gushue opened with a deuce and made a hit for three to end it as New Zealand conceded early.
Canada will play Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell in the evening draw.
Gushue split his first two games of the competition on Saturday.
Round robin play continues through Friday night at TD Place. Medal games are scheduled for April 9.
Gushue's St. John's-based side took silver at last year's world championship in Las Vegas.
WATCH | Gushue improves record to 2-1 at men's world championship:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?