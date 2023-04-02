Gushue takes down New Zealand's Anton Hood to open play Sunday at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue needed only seven ends to complete an 8-2 rout of New Zealand's Anton Hood on Sunday at the world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

Gushue opened with a deuce and made a hit for three to end it as New Zealand conceded early.

Canada will play Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell in the evening draw.

Gushue split his first two games of the competition on Saturday.

Round robin play continues through Friday night at TD Place. Medal games are scheduled for April 9.

Gushue's St. John's-based side took silver at last year's world championship in Las Vegas.

WATCH | Gushue improves record to 2-1 at men's world championship: