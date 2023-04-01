Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Turkish men unlikely to be disciplined at curling worlds for skipping opening ceremony

Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the event's opening ceremony in Ottawa.

Flag-bearer walked out alone in Ottawa after in-arena host announced country name

Gregory Strong · The Canadian Press ·
Curling rock moves down the ice with sweepers holding their brooms.
A World Curling Federation spokeswoman said Turkish curlers "just didn't show up" for Saturday's opening ceremony at the men's world championship in Ottawa, adding there were no plans for a fine or disciplinary action. ( Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press/File)

Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the event's opening ceremony.

Curlers from the rest of the 13-team field were on hand for introductions at TD Place to kick off the nine-day competition.

With no Turkish players present, the in-arena host simply announced the name of the country and the flag-bearer walked out alone.

In an email, a World Curling Federation spokeswoman said the Turkish curlers "just didn't show up for the opening." There were no plans for a fine or disciplinary action, she added.

The Turkish team, skipped by Ugurcan Karagoz, was scheduled to begin its round-robin schedule Saturday night against Japan.

The Canadian team that won gold at the 1993 world men's championship was honoured during the ceremony.

Russ Howard, Glenn Howard, Wayne Middaugh and Peter Corner defeated Scotland 8-4 in the final that year in Geneva.

The players reunited Saturday, complete in vintage white Canada jackets, and Russ threw the ceremonial first stone while his brother held the broom.

WATCH | Canada's Brad Gushue wins 2023 Brier:

Gushue and his Canada rink capture another Brier title

20 days ago
Duration 2:14
Brad Gushue's Canada rink captured his fifth Brier title defeating Manitoba's Matt Dunstone 7-5 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now