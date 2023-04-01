Turkish men unlikely to be disciplined at curling worlds for skipping opening ceremony

Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the event's opening ceremony.

Curlers from the rest of the 13-team field were on hand for introductions at TD Place to kick off the nine-day competition.

With no Turkish players present, the in-arena host simply announced the name of the country and the flag-bearer walked out alone.

In an email, a World Curling Federation spokeswoman said the Turkish curlers "just didn't show up for the opening." There were no plans for a fine or disciplinary action, she added.

The Turkish team, skipped by Ugurcan Karagoz, was scheduled to begin its round-robin schedule Saturday night against Japan.

The Canadian team that won gold at the 1993 world men's championship was honoured during the ceremony.

Russ Howard, Glenn Howard, Wayne Middaugh and Peter Corner defeated Scotland 8-4 in the final that year in Geneva.

The players reunited Saturday, complete in vintage white Canada jackets, and Russ threw the ceremonial first stone while his brother held the broom.

WATCH | Canada's Brad Gushue wins 2023 Brier: