Canada's Brad Gushue beats Germany at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue moved into sole possession of fourth place at the world men's curling championship on Thursday with a 9-4 victory over Germany's Sixten Totzek.

Gushue and teammates Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker were in full control of the morning matchup at TD Place.

"That was one of the few games where we didn't get in a whole lot of trouble in any end and had to bail ourselves out," Gushue said. "So that's a positive. I think we minimized the mistakes."

Canada improved to 7-2 with five draws remaining. Gushue was scheduled to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the evening session.

Canada opened with a deuce and held Germany to a pair of forces over the first half, taking a 4-2 lead into the fifth-end break. Gushue tacked on another pair in the sixth and wrapped up the victory with a double-takeout for another deuce in the ninth end.

"We just played the scoreboard really," Nichols said. "I thought we made a lot of good shots."

Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller (8-1) started the day on top of the 13-team round-robin standings.

Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell and Sweden's Niklas Edin joined him in a first-place tie after morning victories. Norway beat Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 7-4 and Sweden dumped Italy's Joel Retornaz 8-2.

Turkey's Ugurcan Karagoz defeated New Zealand's Anton Hood 8-5 in the other game.

Scotland was in fifth place at 6-2 while Italy and Japan were tied in sixth at 5-3. The top six teams qualify for the weekend playoffs.

The top two seeds earn direct berths into the semifinals. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

Gushue lost to Edin in last year's world final in Las Vegas. The St. John's, N.L., skip, who won Olympic gold in 2006, earned his lone world title in 2017 at Edmonton.

Kerri Einarson skipped the Canadian team to a bronze medal at last month's world women's curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden.

