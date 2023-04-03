Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canada's Gushue hands Japan its 1st loss, improves to 3-2 at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 6-3 on Monday afternoon at the world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

Defending champ Niklas Edin of Sweden improves to 5-0 to lead tournament

The Canadian Press ·
A male curler crouches down, shouting out directions to teammates.
Canadian skip Brad Gushue calls out directions in a 6-3 win over Japan at the men's world curling championship in Ottawa on Monday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 6-3 on Monday afternoon at the world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

Gushue made a tap for two points in the third end and added another deuce in the seventh end. Japan forced Canada to a single in the ninth but was run out of rocks in the 10th.

The Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker improved to 3-2 after splitting their games over the opening weekend at TD Place, while Japan fell to 3-1.

WATCH | Gushue takes down Japan:

Canada's Gushue beats Japan's Yanagisawa at men's curling worlds

1 hour ago
Duration 0:55
Brad Gushue's excellent shot in the third end scores 2 points for Canada and they go on to defeat Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 6-3. The Canadian rink improves to 3-2 at the men's world curling championship.

Canada will next play Lukas Klima of the Czech Republic on Tuesday before beginning a run of three straight two-game days.

Sweden's Niklas Edin, the defending champion, won both of his games Monday to lead the 13-team standings at 5-0.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

WATCH | That Curling Show — Gushue prepares to face world's best on home ice:

That Curling Show: Team Gushue prepares to face the world's best on home ice

4 days ago
Duration 39:54
That Curling Show hosts Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux catch up with bronze medallist Kerri Einarson after women's worlds, preview the men's world championship, announce a major team shakeup in Saskatchewan and release the schedule for next season's Mixed Doubles Super Series.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now