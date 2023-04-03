Canada's Gushue hands Japan its 1st loss, improves to 3-2 at men's curling worlds
Defending champ Niklas Edin of Sweden improves to 5-0 to lead tournament
Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 6-3 on Monday afternoon at the world men's curling championship in Ottawa.
Gushue made a tap for two points in the third end and added another deuce in the seventh end. Japan forced Canada to a single in the ninth but was run out of rocks in the 10th.
The Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker improved to 3-2 after splitting their games over the opening weekend at TD Place, while Japan fell to 3-1.
WATCH | Gushue takes down Japan:
Canada will next play Lukas Klima of the Czech Republic on Tuesday before beginning a run of three straight two-game days.
Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
WATCH | That Curling Show — Gushue prepares to face world's best on home ice:
