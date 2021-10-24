Fleury successfully defends Masters women's title with extra-end win over Jones
St. Paul, Man., native scores deuce to claim 9-7 victory
Tracy Fleury scored a deuce in an extra end for a 9-7 victory over Jennifer Jones in the women's final at the Masters on Sunday afternoon.
Down one without hammer in the eighth end, Jones, a Winnipeg native, used her final stone to gently tap her shot rock to sit two.
Fleury, from East St. Paul, Man., managed to clear out one stone after a fortunate redirect to force the extra end. She maintained hammer after the steal and put the pressure on Jones to score the pair for the victory.
Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was scheduled to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's final later in the day at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre.
The Masters is the first event on the five-stop Grand Slam of Curling calendar.
WATCH l Fleury defeats Jones to win Grand Slam of Curling Master's title:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?