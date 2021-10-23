Canada's Brad Gushue posts quarter-final win to remain unbeaten at Masters
Fellow Canadians Jennifer Jones, Kerri Einarson reach women's playoff round
Canada's Brad Gushue and Scotland's Bruce Mouat improved on their unbeaten records with quarter-final victories on Saturday afternoon at the Masters.
Gushue, from St. John's, defeated Japan's Yuta Matsumura 6-2 and Mouat beat Scotland's Ross Whyte 4-2. Gushue and Mouat qualified for the playoffs by posting 3-0 records in the A bracket of the triple-knockout draw.
Gushue will next face Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who edged Calgary's Kevin Koe 5-4 in an extra end. Mouat will play Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, who beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 5-3.
Jones, a Winnipeg native, scored a deuce in the eighth end for a 6-5 victory over Sweden's Isabella Wrana. Einarson, from Gimli, Man., also moved on to the quarterfinals with a 6-5 win over Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque.
Russia's Alina Kovaleva defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 7-3 in the other early game.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Saturday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre.
The finals were on tap Sunday at the Grand Slam season opener.
