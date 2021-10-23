Canada's Brad Gushue posts quarter-final win to remain unbeaten at Masters

Canada's Brad Gushue and Scotland's Bruce Mouat improved on their unbeaten records with quarter-final victories on Saturday afternoon at the Masters.

Gushue, from St. John's, defeated Japan's Yuta Matsumura 6-2 and Mouat beat Scotland's Ross Whyte 4-2. Gushue and Mouat qualified for the playoffs by posting 3-0 records in the A bracket of the triple-knockout draw.

Gushue will next face Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who edged Calgary's Kevin Koe 5-4 in an extra end. Mouat will play Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, who beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 5-3.

Earlier, Canada's Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson earned morning victories to reach the women's playoff round.

Jones, a Winnipeg native, scored a deuce in the eighth end for a 6-5 victory over Sweden's Isabella Wrana. Einarson, from Gimli, Man., also moved on to the quarterfinals with a 6-5 win over Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque.

Russia's Alina Kovaleva defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 7-3 in the other early game.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Saturday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre.

The finals were on tap Sunday at the Grand Slam season opener.