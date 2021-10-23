Skip to Main Content
Curling·GRAND SLAM OF CURLING

Canada's Brad Gushue posts quarter-final win to remain unbeaten at Masters

Canada's Brad Gushue and Scotland's Bruce Mouat improved on their unbeaten records with quarterfinal victories on Saturday afternoon at the Masters. Fellow Canadians Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson reach women's playoff round.

Brad Gushue, seen above playing for Team Canada in a tournament on March, defeated Japan's Yuta Matsumura 6-2 on Saturday at the Masters. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Gushue, from St. John's, defeated Japan's Yuta Matsumura 6-2 and Mouat beat Scotland's Ross Whyte 4-2. Gushue and Mouat qualified for the playoffs by posting 3-0 records in the A bracket of the triple-knockout draw.

Gushue will next face Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who edged Calgary's Kevin Koe 5-4 in an extra end. Mouat will play Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, who beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 5-3.

Jones, a Winnipeg native, scored a deuce in the eighth end for a 6-5 victory over Sweden's Isabella Wrana. Einarson, from Gimli, Man., also moved on to the quarterfinals with a 6-5 win over Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque.

Russia's Alina Kovaleva defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 7-3 in the other early game.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Saturday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre.

The finals were on tap Sunday at the Grand Slam season opener.

