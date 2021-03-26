Olympic gold medallist Marc Kennedy joining Brendan Bottcher's rink for curling worlds
Two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Marc Kennedy will join Brendan Bottcher's team as an alternate for the upcoming men's world curling championship.
Move stands as insurance against current third Darren Moulding's back injury
The move is insurance against the back injury that knocked Bottcher's third Darren Moulding out of the recent Canadian mixed doubles championship.
Bottcher, Moulding, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin won the Canadian men's championship March 14 in Calgary.
Moulding and Joanne Courtney withdrew Sunday from the subsequent mixed doubles championship in Calgary when Moulding suffered back spasms.
WATCH | Bottcher claims 1st career Brier:
Bottcher's regular alternate Patrick Janssen remains with the foursome in a support role.
Canada opens the BKT Tires and OK Tire World Men's Championship on April 2 against Scotland's Bruce Mouat.
