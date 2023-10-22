Content
ROUNDUP

5 Canadian teams advance to semifinals at Grand Slam opener in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Teams skipped by Kerri Einarson, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jennifer Jones and Anna Hasselborg have advanced to the semifinals of the Hearinglife Tour Challenge in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Gushue to face Bottcher while Lawes plays Einarson in pair of all-Canadian matchups

The Canadian Press ·
A curling player wearing black gear is seen on the ice rink with her right leg extended as she shouts instructions to her teammates.
Kerri Einarson's team, based out of Gimli, Man., defeated Stefania Constantini of Italy 7-4 on Saturday to reach the semifinals at the Hearinglife Tour Challenge in Niagara Falls, Ont. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via The Associated Press/File)

Three of the semifinalists are from Manitoba while the fourth team is from Scotland.

Einarson's team, based out of Gimli, Man., defeated Stefania Constantini of Italy 7-4 in the Grand Slam event, while Lawes of Winnipeg defeated Eun-Ji Gim of South Korea 7-4. Jones of Winnipeg beat Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 7-4, and Hasselborg of Sweden defeated Rebecca Morrison of Scotland 8-5.

On the men's side, teams skipped by Brad Gushue of St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador, Brendan Bottcher of Sherwood Park, Alta., Ross Whyte of Scotland and Joel Retornaz of Italy have advanced to the final four.

Gushue defeated Reid Carruthers of Winnipeg 7-2, Bottcher edged Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 5-3, Whyte beat Matt Dunstone of Winnipeg 8-3, and Retornaz edged Niklas Edin of Sweden 6-2.

In the semifinals, Gushue will play Bottcher, while Whyte will face Retornaz.

WATCH | Reid Carruthers joins That Curling Show:

That Curling Show: Reid Carruthers on how he keeps his Zen under pressure

8 days ago
Duration 12:56
Featured VideoThat Curling Show returns for Season 3 with a recap of the PointsBet Invitation, a conversation with coach and skip Reid Carruthers and a look ahead to the biggest upcoming bonspiels.
