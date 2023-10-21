Einarson beats Homan in wild showdown, advances to playoffs at Grand Slam opener

Kerri Einarson earned a playoff spot at the Grand Slam of Curling's HearingLife Tour Challenge with a wild 7-5 win over Rachel Homan on Friday in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Einarson was up 7-0 after four ends, but the four-time defending Canadian women's champion had to fend off a furious comeback from Homan.

Homan, the event's defending champion, scored three in the fifth end and then had back-to-back steals of one, but it wasn't enough.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., moved on with a 3-2 record, while Homan, of Beaumont, Alta., was eliminated at 2-2.

Elsewhere, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg finished the round robin at 4-0 following a 7-5 win over Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones. Jones finished 2-2 but advanced based on shootout scores.

Italy's Stefania Constantini (3-1) stole a point in an extra end to edge South Korea's Seung-Youn Ha. The loss eliminated Ha (1-3) and moved Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes (2-2) into the playoffs.

