COVID Alert app notification halts play at curling tourney in Kitchener-Waterloo hub
Member of a team at the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard received notification on Sunday
The remainder of the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard – being played at the KW Granite Club in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. – has been cancelled after a player was notified by the COVID Alert app they had contact with a person who's tested positive for COVID-19.
The Twitter account of the Brad Jacobs rink confirmed the cancellation of the remainder of the playoff rounds on Sunday afternoon.
🚨 Announcement - The remainder of our event has been cancelled as a participant in the playoff round was just notified via the COVID app that they had close contest with a positive case. We agree this is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved.—@TeamBradJacobs
Gerry Geurts, Stu Sells Oakville Tankard organizer, saidin a statement that the decision to cancel the remainder of the event was out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all participants.
"We are working within guidelines to try and approach opening the sport safely. There was no requirement to have players hold the COVID Alert app, and we have brought this cancellation upon ourselves, though this is what it's supposed to do.
"We consider this necessary to ensure we're proceeding with the utmost of caution in order to protect our sport at the same time."
