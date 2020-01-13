Europe beats Canada to secure back-to-back curling Continental Cup titles

Europe has secured its second straight Continental Cup title.

Needing just four of an available 18 points to win its first-ever back-to-back titles, Europe took what it needed in Sunday's night draw to beat Canada 37.5-22.5 at the annual tournament.

On the last shot of the fourth end, Sweden's Oskar Eriksson, skipping the evening's mixed team, delivered the winning blow.

"I was actually a little bit nervous there for the first time in a long time," said Eriksson. "I knew I was going to be close and trusted all the practice from hitting a runback from the centre line, I know I'm always close.

"We absolutely outplayed them all week and we deserved this."

Europe takes home the winning prize of $135,000, with each player, the two coaches and captain earning $5,000 each.

The Canadian crew had to score 15 points in the final draw to win its seventh title in the past eight years.

Canada splits its runner-up money of $67,500 shared with 24 team members, who receive $2,500 each.

Canada coach Jeff Stoughton gave full credit to Europe's performance.

"They made all the right shots and hats off to them, they've had a wonderful four days," said Stoughton.

The Continental Cup format pits Canada against Europe in a series of team play, mixed doubles, scrambles and skins games.

Teams earn points by winning games and the first to score 30.5 points is declared the champion.