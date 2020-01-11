Europe extends lead to 15-6 over Canada at curling's Continental Cup
Scotland's Mouat beats Bottcher in rout Saturday while Edin, de Cruz post ties
Team Europe kept pressure on Canada with a win and a pair of ties on Sunday at the Continental Cup curling tournament in London, Ont.
The result gave Europe a commanding 15-6 lead over the Canadians after the mixed scramble format.
Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Sherwood Park, Alta., skip Brendan Bottcher 7-1 while Sweden's Niklas Edin and Switzerland's Peter de Cruz earned ties in their respective games.
Edin scored an eighth-end deuce after giving up a seventh-end steal to salvage a 4-4 tie with Calgary's Kevin Koe and de Cruz drew 6-6 with Toronto's John Epping.
"At the end, both teams had a chance to gain a point. A split would have been realistic I think, but winning this draw is huge thing — for momentum, especially."
Looking to make history
Through seven sessions, Europe has dominated Canada, with only one split session.
Edin has been a perennial Continental Cup participant, having suffered through a six-event losing streak before being on the winning side last year in Las Vegas. Now, he's part of a Team Europe that has a chance to make history by being the first non-North American team to win back-to-back titles.
Holding a nine-point lead with four sessions left, including Sunday's higher-valued skins games, puts Europe in a somewhat comfortable position.
A total of 33 points (15 afternoon, 18 evening) are up for grabs.
"It's all about those skins," said Edin. "Having a lead into those is very important. That puts us in the driver's seat. We can be a bit more conservative. We don't have to go for the points as much as they do. We don't have to take any risks at this point.
"It's going to be a close race because of all the points in the last day."
