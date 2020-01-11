Europe extends lead to 15-6 over Canada at curling's Continental Cup

Team Europe kept pressure on Canada with a win and a pair of ties on Sunday at the Continental Cup curling tournament in London, Ont.

The result gave Europe a commanding 15-6 lead over the Canadians after the mixed scramble format.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Sherwood Park, Alta., skip Brendan Bottcher 7-1 while Sweden's Niklas Edin and Switzerland's Peter de Cruz earned ties in their respective games.

Edin scored an eighth-end deuce after giving up a seventh-end steal to salvage a 4-4 tie with Calgary's Kevin Koe and de Cruz drew 6-6 with Toronto's John Epping.

"We got a few breaks," said Edin. "Today, we were fortunate to win this draw. It kinda looked like they would win it 2-1.

"At the end, both teams had a chance to gain a point. A split would have been realistic I think, but winning this draw is huge thing — for momentum, especially."

Looking to make history

Through seven sessions, Europe has dominated Canada, with only one split session.

Edin has been a perennial Continental Cup participant, having suffered through a six-event losing streak before being on the winning side last year in Las Vegas. Now, he's part of a Team Europe that has a chance to make history by being the first non-North American team to win back-to-back titles.

"That last two years, we've been doing better," Edin said. "There's a lot of camaraderie and communication as well with only three countries, with both men's and women's from those countries. That evens the odds a bit."

Holding a nine-point lead with four sessions left, including Sunday's higher-valued skins games, puts Europe in a somewhat comfortable position.

A total of 33 points (15 afternoon, 18 evening) are up for grabs.

"It's all about those skins," said Edin. "Having a lead into those is very important. That puts us in the driver's seat. We can be a bit more conservative. We don't have to go for the points as much as they do. We don't have to take any risks at this point.

"It's going to be a close race because of all the points in the last day."