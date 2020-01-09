Europe takes early lead over Canada at Continental Cup of curling

Skip to Main Content
Sweden's Niklas Edin and Scotland's Eve Muirhead won their opening games Thursday morning to give Team Europe a 2-1 edge on Team Canada at the Continental Cup.

Tournament underway in London, Ont.

Canada's Brendan Bottcher, seen above at the Champions Cup last April, fell 7-5 to Niklas Edin of Sweden on Thursday at the Continental Cup in London, Ont. Europe holds a 2-1 lead over Canada after the morning session on the first day of competition. (Matt Smith/Canadian Press)

Edin defeated Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 7-5 and Muirhead needed only six ends to complete an 11-4 rout of Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan earned the lone Canadian point by drawing the four-foot ring with her final throw for a 6-5 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni.

Mixed doubles are on tap in the afternoon and three more team games will go in the evening at the Sports Centre at Western Fair District.

New team names are being used at this year's event. Team World beat Team North America 34-26 last year in Las Vegas.

The first team to reach 30 points will win. The winning side receives $135,000 and the losing side gets $67,500.

Play continues through Sunday.

