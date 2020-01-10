Europe salvages split of scramble matches against Canada at Continental Cup of curling

Team Europe won a measure in the eighth end to salvage a split of the morning scramble matches against Team Canada on Friday at the Continental Cup.

The decision gave the Europeans, skipped by Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni, a 6-6 tie and a half point in the standings. The Canadian side, skipped by Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., also earned a half point.

The teams split the other games in the draw with Sweden's Niklas Edin topping Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 7-3 and Ottawa's Rachel Homan edging Scotland's Eve Muirhead 6-5.

Europe had an 8 1/2-3 1/2 lead overall after four draws of play at the Sports Centre at Western Fair District.

Mixed doubles was on tap Friday afternoon ahead of another draw of scramble games in the evening.

The first team to reach 30.5 points will win. Play continues through Sunday.