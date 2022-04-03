Skip to Main Content

Chelsea Carey's curling team added to list of rinks disbanding at season's end

Chelsea Carey's curling team has joined a run of others in deciding to disband at the conclusion of this season. Carey, a two-time Canadian women's champion, skipped a five-player team out of Regina including Jennifer Armstrong, Jolene Campbell, Rachel Erickson and Stephanie Schmidt.

Grand Slam's Princess Auto Players' Championship to be team's final event together

Wild Card Two skip Chelsea Carey, shown speaking with lead Jennifer Armstrong, second Stephanie Schmidt and third Jolene Campbell, left to right, at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in January. The team announced Sunday it will part ways at the end of the season. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

They were the No. 2 wild-card team competing in the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., where they finished out of the playoffs with a 4-4 record.

Carey's team announced on social media Sunday they'll play one more event together — the Grand Slam's Princess Auto Players' Championship in Toronto from April 12 to 17.

Several elite teams in Canada have broken up and reformed with new teammates for next season in the aftermath of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

