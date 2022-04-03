Chelsea Carey's curling team added to list of rinks disbanding at season's end
Grand Slam's Princess Auto Players' Championship to be team's final event together
Chelsea Carey's curling team has joined a run of others in deciding to disband at the conclusion of this season.
Carey, a two-time Canadian women's champion, skipped a five-player team out of Regina including Jennifer Armstrong, Jolene Campbell, Rachel Erickson and Stephanie Schmidt.
They were the No. 2 wild-card team competing in the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., where they finished out of the playoffs with a 4-4 record.
Carey's team announced on social media Sunday they'll play one more event together — the Grand Slam's Princess Auto Players' Championship in Toronto from April 12 to 17.
Several elite teams in Canada have broken up and reformed with new teammates for next season in the aftermath of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
ANNOUNCEMENT: As they say, all good things must come to an end. And Team Carey's run together has come to an end after a fun yet unpredictable season together.<br><br>Full details here —> <a href="https://t.co/puaosPZTLN">https://t.co/puaosPZTLN</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CareyOn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CareyOn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curling</a> <a href="https://t.co/HRNnwkJtjB">pic.twitter.com/HRNnwkJtjB</a>—@TeamCareyCurl
