2-time world champion David Murdoch named Curling Canada high-performance director

Two-time world champion David Murdoch has been named Curling Canada's new high-performance director.

44-year-old formerly skipped Scotland, Great Britain rinks at major events

The Canadian Press ·
A curler is on one knee on the ice as he holds a rock in anticipation of a throw.
David Murdoch, seen above skipping Scotland in 2017, was named Curling Canada's new high-performance director on Thursday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

He succeeds the retiring Gerry Peckham, who spent over three decades with the organization.

Murdoch will officially take on his new duties at the end of this season.

The 44-year-old plans to move to Canada after completing his duties as national and Olympic coach for British Curling, a role he has held for over four years.

Peckham oversaw an Olympic/Paralympic program that excelled for many years but has struggled at times in recent international events.

Murdoch skipped Scotland to world titles in 2006 and 2009. He also skipped Great Britain to a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

