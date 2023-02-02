2-time world champion David Murdoch named Curling Canada high-performance director
Two-time world champion David Murdoch has been named Curling Canada's new high-performance director.
44-year-old formerly skipped Scotland, Great Britain rinks at major events
Two-time world champion David Murdoch has been named Curling Canada's new high-performance director.
He succeeds the retiring Gerry Peckham, who spent over three decades with the organization.
Murdoch will officially take on his new duties at the end of this season.
The 44-year-old plans to move to Canada after completing his duties as national and Olympic coach for British Curling, a role he has held for over four years.
Peckham oversaw an Olympic/Paralympic program that excelled for many years but has struggled at times in recent international events.
Murdoch skipped Scotland to world titles in 2006 and 2009. He also skipped Great Britain to a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?