Curling Canada finalizes 16-team field for Olympic mixed doubles trials
Competition set to go from Dec. 28-Jan.2 in Portage la Prairie, Man.
The 16-team field for Canada's Olympic mixed doubles trials was confirmed Wednesday by Curling Canada.
The Dec. 28-Jan. 2 competition at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, Man., will determine Canada's mixed doubles entry at the Beijing Games in February.
Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won gold when the discipline made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Morris returns with Rachel Homan as his partner for this edition of the trials.
Other notable duos include Lisa Weagle and John Epping, Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson, and Val Sweeting and Marc Kennedy.
Weagle is also on Team Jennifer Jones but is listed as an alternate on the Olympic roster and can therefore compete in the mixed doubles trials.
Round robin play will conclude Dec. 31 and the playoffs will start in the late afternoon that day.
