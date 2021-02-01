Curling Canada confirms fields for Scotties, names 3 Brier wild-cards
All 3 Brier wild-card teams from Manitoba
There will be a strong Manitoba presence at the upcoming Scotties Tournament of Hearts as five teams from that province have been confirmed for the 18-team competition at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre.
Three wild-card teams — all from Manitoba — were on the official entry list released Monday by Curling Canada.
Chelsea Carey, Mackenzie Zacharias and Beth Peterson will join provincial representative Jennifer Jones and defending champion Kerri Einarson in the field at the Feb. 19-28 event.
The Scotties field was filled over the weekend as Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and the Northwest Territories completed playdowns.
Suzanne Birt was victorious in P.E.I., Sarah Hill won the N.L. spot while Kerry Galusha took the N.W.T. berth.
Others included
Other teams in the Scotties field include Ontario's Rachel Homan, Alberta's Laura Walker, B.C.'s Corryn Brown, New Brunswick's Melissa Adams, Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns, Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers, Yukon's Laura Eby, Nunavut's Lori Eddy, Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson.
Wild-card spots in both national championships were determined by position in the Canadian team ranking system.
The Scotties will be the first of six competitions to be held in a so-called bubble setting at Canada Olympic Park. The winner will represent Canada at the March 19-28 world women's curling championship at Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
The Brier winner will return to the Markin MacPhail Centre for the April 2-11 world men's curling championship.
