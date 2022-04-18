Bottcher announces new rink boasting wealth of Olympic experience

Brendan Bottcher unveiled his new rink for the upcoming quadrennial on Monday — and it's one that boasts plenty of experience on the biggest stages.

The Edmonton skip announced on Twitter through a video that he will be joining forces with third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert.

Team Bottcher had announced a month ago that his existing team of third Patrick Janssen, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin, would be splitting up following the Champions Cup in early May.

Gallant will be teaming up with Bottcher after opting to split from Brad Gushue's rink that has won four Brier championships, a world title, an Olympic bronze medal in Beijing and 11 Grand Slam titles together.

Kennedy, 40, has been to the last three Olympics, having won gold at Vancouver 2010 with skip Kevin Martin, finishing fourth with skip Kevin Koe, and winning bronze with Team Gushue as an alternate in Beijing. In addition, Kennedy has won two gold medals and one silver at the men's worlds, as well as three Brier championships.

The 39-year-old Hebert was a part of both the 2010 and 2018 Olympic rinks that earned Canada gold and a fourth-place finish. He has also won three medals (two gold and one silver medal) on the men's world championship stage, along with four Brier titles.

