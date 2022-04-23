Skip to Main Content

Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening game of the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Canadian duo beat Germany 9-3, will next face Spain on Sunday

Canada's Brett Gallant, top, and Jocelyn Peterman, scored a 9-3 victory over Germany's Pia-Lisa Schöll and Klaudius Harsch at the 2022 mixed doubles curling world championships on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends.

Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends.

After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour.

"We both had a pretty handle on the ice off the bat, which helped, and we had a pretty good idea of where to put the broom. We made some good shots early, and that helped," Peterman said in a news release.

Germany's Pia-Lisa Schöll and Klaudius Harsch were able to get on the board in the fourth end with two points, putting their power play to use.

Canada settled for a single point in the fifth, missing an opportunity to score three with the final stone of the end not curling enough for them.

On the ensuing end, Germany secured one last point before Gallant and Peterman put up three more in a dominant effort to close out the victory.

"You're always going to get a few opportunities and give away a few opportunities in mixed doubles, but it's just trying to limit those and control the angles so that if a lot of rocks go flying, you're staying closer to the middle," Gallant said.

"I thought we did a good job of that, there were just a couple of shots here or there that could have been a bit better, but overall it was a really good game for our first one here on the ice."

The Canadian duo will return to the ice on Sunday to take on Spain's Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue, as Peterman and Gallant resume their pursuit for world championship gold after claiming silver in 2019.

The top three teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs with the top two receiving a bye to the semifinals.

