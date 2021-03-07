Skip to Main Content

Former world champ Kevin Koe remains unbeaten at Brier

Koe's Wild Card 2 rink defeated Eddie MacKenzie of Prince Edward Island 12-5 on Sunday to improve to 3-0 at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Koe's 3rd straight win sets up marquee match with Team Canada's Brad Gushue

The Canadian Press ·
Team Wild Card Two skip Kevin Koe, a four-time Canadian champion and twice a world gold medallist, took control of the match early, scoring three in the second for a 4-0 lead. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Kevin Koe remains unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe's Wild Card 2 rink defeated Eddie MacKenzie of Prince Edward Island 12-5 on Sunday to improve to 3-0 at the Canadian men's curling championship.

  • Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Brier at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as streamed live on CBC Gem and CBCSports.ca

MacKenzie's squad dropped to 0-2.

Koe, a four-tine Canadian champion and twice a world gold medallist from Calgary, took control of the match early, scoring three in the second for a 4-0 lead.

Koe's rink added four more in the fourth end to go up 8-1 before adding three in the sixth for an 11-3 advantage.

THAT CURLING SHOW | Setting the table for a stacked 2021 Brier:

That Curling Show gets you set for the most competitive Brier yet

Sports

2 days ago
55:41
Hosts Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux break down the 2021 Brier field with guests Colin Hodgson, Brendan Bottcher and Glenn Howard. 55:41

Koe rounded out the scoring with one in the eighth, after which the two teams shook hands.

Koe's takes on Team Canada's Brad Gushue (2-0) in the evening draw.

In other early action, Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone (2-1) downed Newfoundland & Labrador's Greg Smith (0-3) 6-3; Quebec's Michael Fournier (2-1) defeated Nunavut's Peter Mackey (0-2) 15-1; and Ontario's John Epping (2-1) got past Nova Scotia's Scott McDonald (1-2) 12-7.

THAT CURLING SHOW | Defending champion misses fans in the 'bubble': 

Brad Gushue is missing the roar of the crowd at this year's Brier

Sports

18 hours ago
41:53
The defending Brier champ says it feels "dull" in the Calgary bubble without any fans. 41:53
