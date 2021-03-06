Wayne Middaugh leads Glenn Howard's rink to victory at Brier

It was a triumphant return to the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier for Wayne Middaugh.

With Glenn Howard ailing, Middaugh led Howard's Wildcard 3 team to a 9-5 win over Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories in the opening game of the tournament for both rinks Saturday.

Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Brier at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as streamed live on CBC Gem and CBCSports.ca

Middaugh originally joined Howard's rink last month as a fifth but was forced into action after Howard suffered broken ribs in a snowmobile accident.

A broken leg derailed Middaugh's competitive playing career in January 2016 when he was Howard's vice at the time.

Middaugh was on crutches at the Brier that season to help the team from the coaching bench.

THAT CURLING SHOW | Setting the table for a stacked 2021 Brier:

That Curling Show gets you set for the most competitive Brier yet Sports 55:41 Hosts Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux break down the 2021 Brier field with guests Colin Hodgson, Brendan Bottcher and Glenn Howard. 55:41

Middaugh last actively played in the Brier in 2013.

A Canadian Curling Hall of Famer, Middaugh has won Brier and world gold medals at three different positions.

He and Howard won a world title together in 2012 with a different lineup.

THAT CURLING SHOW | Colin Hodgson discusses importance of maintaining mental health:

Colin Hodgson shares important message on maintaining mental health both on and off the ice Sports 2:22 The Team McEwen lead says he doesn't play to win gold medals and hopes to use his curling platform to encourage young people to be themselves on social media. 2:22

On Saturday, the Wildcard 3 team cemented its win with three in the ninth end.

In other action, New Brunswick's James Grattan defeated Mike McEwen (Wildcard 1) 6-3, Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs got past Yukon's Dustin Mikkelsen 11-3 in eight ends and Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson edged Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 5-4.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Saturday.

THAT CURLING SHOW | Jamie Korab remembers Walter Gretzky: