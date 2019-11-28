Chelsea Carey downs Team Scheidegger 9-5 at curling's Canada Cup

Chelsea Carey handed Team Casey Scheidegger its first loss at the Canada Cup in Draw 4 action Thursday. Carey's Calgary-based team scored two in the eighth end and stole another in the ninth for a 9-5 victory.

Carey and Scheidegger's team, which is being skipped by Cheryl Bernard after Scheidegger gave birth to a son earlier this week, were part of a logjam atop the women's standings at 2-1 along with and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., and Ottawa's Rachel Homan.

"It's early in the week," said Carey, whose team includes vice-skip Sarah Wilkes, second Dana Ferguson, lead Rachel Brown and coach Dan Carey.

"Two losses isn't out by any means. It wasn't a do-or-die game at all but it's a big one. You don't want to rack up too many losses early in an event like this because you know all the teams are good. It's good for us to bring them back to the pack."

In other Draw 4 games at the Sobeys Arena, Homan defeated Fleury 10-7 Kerri Einarson downed Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., 9-7 in an extra end.

In men's action, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., improved to 2-1 with a 7-5 victory over Regina's Matt Dunstone (0-3).

Calgary's Kevin Koe and Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher led the men's standings at 2-0.

The finals are set for Sunday. The champions will earn berths at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

Two more draws were scheduled for Thursday.