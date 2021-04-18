Brad Jacobs wins tiebreaker to advance to Champions Cup playoffs

Brad Jacobs downed Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-4 in a tiebreaker Sunday to advance to the Humpty's Champions Cup playoffs.

Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., moved on to meet Calgary's Kevin Koe in a quarter-final of the Grand Slam curling event at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan took on Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa in a women's quarter-final.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., Winnipeg's Tracy Fleury and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., earned byes to the semifinals.

@TeamBradJacobs double out @BernSchwaller in the eighth end to win 6-4 and qualify for the final Humpty's Champions Cup men's playoff spot.

The Champions Cup is the first of two Grand Slams and the fifth curling event held in a spectator-free, controlled environment to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Grand Slams featuring domestic and international teams offer a combined $560,000 in prize money.

Einarson will represent Canada at both the women's world championship April 30 to May 9 in Calgary, and the world mixed doubles championship later that month in Aberdeen, Scotland with Gushue.

