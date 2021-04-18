Brad Jacobs wins tiebreaker to advance to Champions Cup playoffs
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native will face Calgary's Kevin Koe in quarter-final
Brad Jacobs downed Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-4 in a tiebreaker Sunday to advance to the Humpty's Champions Cup playoffs.
Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., moved on to meet Calgary's Kevin Koe in a quarter-final of the Grand Slam curling event at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan took on Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa in a women's quarter-final.
Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., Winnipeg's Tracy Fleury and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., earned byes to the semifinals.
💥 KO 💥 <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamBradJacobs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamBradJacobs</a> double out <a href="https://twitter.com/BernSchwaller?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BernSchwaller</a> in the eighth end to win 6-4 and qualify for the final Humpty's Champions Cup men's playoff spot. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curling</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSOC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSOC</a> 🥌 <a href="https://t.co/JelNYu2e3T">pic.twitter.com/JelNYu2e3T</a>—@grandslamcurl
The Champions Cup is the first of two Grand Slams and the fifth curling event held in a spectator-free, controlled environment to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Grand Slams featuring domestic and international teams offer a combined $560,000 in prize money.
Einarson will represent Canada at both the women's world championship April 30 to May 9 in Calgary, and the world mixed doubles championship later that month in Aberdeen, Scotland with Gushue.
WATCH | How much will COVID-19 affect the Tokyo Olympics?:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?