Skip to Main Content
Chelsea Carey's coach tells official to 'shut up' in heated exchange at Scotties

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Chelsea Carey's coach tells official to 'shut up' in heated exchange at Scotties

An exchange between Chelsea Carey's coach and father Dan and an umpire at the Canadian women's curling championship became tense Monday when he told the official to "shut up."

Incident occurred in 9th end of 6-5 extra-end loss to Manitoba's Kerry Einarson

Donna Spencer · The Canadian Press ·
Dan Carey, coach and father of defending champion Chelsea Carey, seen above, got into a heated exchange with an umpire at the Canadian women's curling championship during Team Carey's 6-5 extra-end loss to Manitoba's Kerry Einarson on Monday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

An exchange between Chelsea Carey's coach and father Dan and an umpire at the Canadian women's curling championship became tense Monday when he told the official to "shut up."

Carey, the defending champion, called a timeout in the ninth end of a 6-5 extra-end loss to Manitoba's Kerry Einarson.

Dan walked to the away end of the ice to discuss strategy with the Calgary foursome.

He was approached by an umpire and became annoyed when told he was running out of time.

"I just got here. There's no way. Then let me talk. Shut up," he was heard to say on the television broadcast.

A Curling Canada spokesperson said following the game that the incident was under review.

WATCH | Curling community welcomes enthusiastic young fan to Scotties:

Rylan Malley's parents were worried that their son's boisterous cheering would upset some curling fans. But Rylan was welcomed with open arms. 1:50

Each team is allowed to call two 90-second timeouts per game.

"She told me I had 10 seconds left. I just got there," Dan Carey explained later. "They start the clock as soon as they said time out.

"I said 'that can't be.' She said 'five seconds' and then started talking to me.

"I'm trying to talk the team and she's still talking at me. If I've got five seconds left, let me talk.

"I probably shouldn't have said shut up, but I did."

Dan Carey, 65, is a former Canadian men's champion playing third for Manitoba's Jim Ursel in 1992.

He didn't know how long it took for him to walk from the coach's bench at the home end of the ice to the away end.

"I didn't have a stopwatch from when it was called," he said. "They tell you not to run. I'll tell you this. The next time the timeout is at the far end, I'm running."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.