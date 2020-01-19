Hasselborg tops Kim to win Canadian Open Grand Slam of Curling event

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Min-Jim Kim of South Korea 7-5 in an extra end on Sunday to capture the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open women's title in Yorkton, Sask,

The result was a record-tying third consecutive title at a Grand Slam event for Hasselborg, the reigning Olympic champion.

She also won the Tour Challenge and the National en route to tying Ottawa's Rachel Homan with three straight victories.

Hasselborg opened Sunday's game with a deuce in the first end and scored singles in the third, fifth and seventh.

Kim tied the game 5-5 with a single in the eighth to force the deciding end.

Toronto's John Epping played Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the men's final later Sunday.