Jacobs beats Howard to advance to semis at Canadian Open
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L. will take on Toronto's John Epping in other semifinal
Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., downed Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., 8-4 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open.
Jacobs got off to a hot start with a single in the first and four in the second end to build a 5-0 lead. The pair shook hands after seven ends.
McEwen defeated American Korey Dropkin 6-2 in his quarterfinal.
The other semifinal will feature Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., against Toronto's John Epping.
Gushue advanced by downing Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 6-1 while Epping booked his semifinal spot with an 8-3 victory over Scotland's Bruce Mouat.
Scotland's Eve Muirhead defeated South Korean Min Ji Kim 6-5 in the final round-robin draw on the women's side Saturday. Silvana Tirinzoni doubled up fellow Swiss Elena Stern 8-4 and Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat Calgary's Chelsea Carey 7-3.
The women's quarter-finals go later Saturday.
