Jacobs beats Howard to advance to semis at Canadian Open

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·Updated

The men's quarter-finals are set at the Meridian Canadian Open, while three spots are still up for grabs on the women's side.

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L. will take on Toronto's John Epping in other semifinal

The Canadian Press ·
Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., downed Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., 8-4 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals at the Canadian Open. (@grandslamcurl/Twitter)

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., downed Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., 8-4 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open.

Jacobs got off to a hot start with a single in the first and four in the second end to build a 5-0 lead. The pair shook hands after seven ends.

Jacobs will face Winnipeg's Mike McEwen later Saturday with a spot in the championship final on the line.

McEwen defeated American Korey Dropkin 6-2 in his quarterfinal.

The other semifinal will feature Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., against Toronto's John Epping.

Gushue advanced by downing Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 6-1 while Epping booked his semifinal spot with an 8-3 victory over Scotland's Bruce Mouat.

Scotland's Eve Muirhead defeated South Korean Min Ji Kim 6-5 in the final round-robin draw on the women's side Saturday. Silvana Tirinzoni doubled up fellow Swiss Elena Stern 8-4 and Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat Calgary's Chelsea Carey 7-3.

The women's quarter-finals go later Saturday.

