McEwen edges Koe with late steal to reach Canadian Open playoffs

Mike McEwen's Winnipeg rink qualified for the Meridian Canadian Open quarter-finals with a 5-4 win over Calgary's Kevin Koe on Friday.

McEwen (3-1) stole single points in the eighth end and the extra end to secure the victory at the Grand Slam of Curling's lone triple-knockout competition.

Koe (2-2) heads to the C event after the loss.

In other action Friday, Toronto's John Epping also qualified for the playoffs with a 6-5 win over Regina's Matt Dunstone.

Defending champion Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton was eliminated after a 6-2 loss to Bruce Mouat of Scotland.

Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont. (7-3 win over Scotland's Ross Paterson) and Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland (7-6 win over Jason Gunnlaugson of Winnipeg) stayed in the playoff hunt with victories.

McEwen and Epping join Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste Marie, Ont., Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., and American Korey Dropkin in the playoffs.

On the women's side, Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., American Tabitha Paterson and Russian Alina Kovaleva have secured playoff berths.

Two more draws were scheduled for Friday.

The quarter-finals and semifinals are Saturday with the finals on Sunday.