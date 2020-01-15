Einarson locks up semifinal spot with extra-end win over Rocque at Canadian Open

Kerri Einarson of Winnipeg defeated Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque 6-5 in an extra end Wednesday afternoon at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open.

Einarson made an open draw to lock up a spot in the A-event semifinals of the triple-knockout preliminary round.

In other games, Scotland's Eve Muirhead beat Switzerland's Elena Stern 6-4 and Russia's Alina Kovaleva edged Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones 6-5.

Under the format, teams must win three games before they lose three games in order to qualify for the playoffs.

In men's play, Regina's Matt Dunstone dumped Sweden's Niklas Edin 10-4 and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., topped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 7-3.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Gallagher Centre. Play continues through Sunday.

Elsewhere in Draw 1, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., downed Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 6-2, Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller topped Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 6-2, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher fell 7-5 to Scotland's Ross Paterson 7-5 and Toronto's John Epping edged Saskatoon's Kirk Muyres 5-4.