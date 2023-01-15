Bottcher defeats Edin to claim Canadian Open men's title

Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday in Camrose, Alta.

After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage.

After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh.

The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final.

Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal. Meanwhile, Edin topped Canadian Brad Gushue for the second time in the competition in order to advance.

The women's final is scheduled for later Sunday where Canada's Kerri Einarson will take on Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.