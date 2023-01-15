Content
Bottcher defeats Edin to claim Canadian Open men's title

Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday in Camrose, Alta.

Fellow Canadian Kerri Einarson faces Japan's Satsuki Fuj in women's final

A male curler slides forward along the ice with his left knee bent while pushing a curling stone with his right hand as a teammate walks alongside him.
Canada's Brendan Bottcher beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 5-3 in the men's final at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open in Camrose, Alta., on Sunday.

Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday in Camrose, Alta.

After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage.

After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh.

The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final.

WATCH | Bottcher's rink outlasts Sweden to win Canadian Open title:

Brendan Bottcher's rink outlasts Sweden to take Canadian Open curling title

Bottcher made some stellar shots to best Sweden's Niklas Edin in the men's Grand Slam of Curling final

Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal. Meanwhile, Edin topped Canadian Brad Gushue for the second time in the competition in order to advance.

The women's final is scheduled for later Sunday where Canada's Kerri Einarson will take on Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.

