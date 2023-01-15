Einarson, Bottcher advance to Canadian Open curling finals
Reigning national champion Einarson defeats Sweden's Wrana 8-2 in semifinals
There will be some international flavour in the men's and women's final of the Canadian Open on Sunday in Camrose, Alta.
Edin defeated Brad Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., 8-5 in Saturday night's semifinal. The game was tied 3-3 after four ends, but Edin scored three in the fifth and two more in the seventh to register the win.
Bottcher edged Joel Retornaz's Switzerland team 3-2 in the other semifinal, with Bottcher scoring one in the eighth end for the win.
The Bottcher team consists of third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert.
WATCH | Emma Miskew joins That Curling Show to discuss players' association:
The Edin crew consists of third Oskar Eriksson, second Rasmus Wrana and lead Christopher Sundgren.
On the women's side, Satsuki Fujsawa of Kitami, Japan will play Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in the women's final.
Fujisawa advanced with a 7-6 win in Saturday night's semifinal against Eun-Ji Gim's crew from Uijeongbu, South Korea. Fujisawa scored deuces in the first, third and seventh ends en route to the thrilling win.
Einarson scored two in the sixth and stole four in the seventh to defeat Isabella Wrana's team from Sundbyberg, Sweden 8-2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?