Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Einarson, Bottcher advance to Canadian Open curling finals

Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man. will play Satsuki Fujsawa of Kitami, Japan in the women's final of the Grand Slam of Curling in Camrose, Alta. Brendan Bottcher's Calgary crew will play Nicklas Edin's team from Karlstad, Sweden in the men's final.

Reigning national champion Einarson defeats Sweden's Wrana 8-2 in semifinals

The Canadian Press ·
A female curler wearing glasses slides forward along the ice with her left knee bent while pushing a curling stone with her right hand.
Kerri Einarson, pictured during the Pan Continental Curling Championships in November 2022, beat Isabella Wrana's team from Sundbyberg, Sweden 8-2 on Saturday at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open in Camrose, Alta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

There will be some international flavour in the men's and women's final of the Canadian Open on Sunday in Camrose, Alta.

Brendan Bottcher's Calgary crew will play Nicklas Edin's team from Karlstad, Sweden in the Grand Slam of Curling men's final at Encana Arena.

Edin defeated Brad Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., 8-5 in Saturday night's semifinal. The game was tied 3-3 after four ends, but Edin scored three in the fifth and two more in the seventh to register the win.

Bottcher edged Joel Retornaz's Switzerland team 3-2 in the other semifinal, with Bottcher scoring one in the eighth end for the win.

The Bottcher team consists of third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert.

WATCH | Emma Miskew joins That Curling Show to discuss players' association:

'We deserve to have a say': Emma Miskew on new curling players association

9 days ago
Duration 21:12
Canada's Emma Miskew is serving as an executive group member in the newly minted curling players association. She joins Rylan Hartley and Jill Officer on That Curling Show to discuss the association and their plans for the future.

The Edin crew consists of third Oskar Eriksson, second Rasmus Wrana and lead Christopher Sundgren.

On the women's side, Satsuki Fujsawa of Kitami, Japan will play Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in the women's final.

Fujisawa advanced with a 7-6 win in Saturday night's semifinal against Eun-Ji Gim's crew from Uijeongbu, South Korea. Fujisawa scored deuces in the first, third and seventh ends en route to the thrilling win.

Einarson scored two in the sixth and stole four in the seventh to defeat Isabella Wrana's team from Sundbyberg, Sweden 8-2.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now