Einarson's comeback effort falls short in loss to Fujisawa at Canadian Open

Reigning national champion Kerri Einarson's comeback effort fell just short Thursday, losing 5-4 to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open in Camrose, Alta.

Down 4-1 after five ends, Einarson trimmed the deficit with a two-point sixth end. After Fujisawa added another single in the seventh, Einarson could only put one on the board with the chance to push for an extra end.

Fellow Canadians Casey Scheidegger and Isabelle Ladouceur also dropped their matchups in the women's evening draw. Scheidegger fell 6-5 to Italy's Stefania Constantini, while Ladouceur was defeated 10-2 by Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser.

Sweden's Isabella Wran topped fellow Swede Anna Hasselborg 4-2 in the other game.

Canada's Rachel Homan and Kaitlyn Lawes both picked up victories in the morning draw.

In men's action, Matt Dunstone defeated John Epping 8-5 in an all-Canadian matchup Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, Canada's Kevin Koe dropped a 9-6 decision to Italy's Joel Retornaz.

The second men's draw was scheduled for later Thursday at Encana Arena.

Play continues through Sunday.

