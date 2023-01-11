Content
Reigning national champion Einarson dumps Lawes in 5 ends at Canadian Open

Reigning national champion Kerri Einarson defeated Kaitlyn Lawes 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open in Camrose, Alta.

Ackland claims extra-end win over Ladouceur in other all-Canadian matchup

Gregory Strong · The Canadian Press
A female curler wearing glasses slides forward along the ice with her left knee bent and right hand pushing a curling stone.
Kerri Einarson, pictured during the Pan Continental Curling Championships in November 2022, needed only five ends to beat Kaitlyn Lawes 7-1 at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open on Wednesday in Camrose, Alta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Einarson needed only five ends to complete the victory at the triple-knockout competition.

In another all-Canadian Draw 6 matchup at Encana Arena, Abby Ackland scored a single in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Isabelle Ladouceur.

Canada's Jennifer Jones edged Italy's Stefania Constantini 6-5 and Sweden's Isabella Wrana shaded South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 7-6.

Two men's draws were scheduled for later Wednesday.

Play continues through Sunday.

WATCH | Emma Miskew joins That Curling Show to discuss players' association:

'We deserve to have a say': Emma Miskew on new curling players association

6 days ago
Duration 21:12
Canada's Emma Miskew is serving as an executive group member in the newly minted curling players association. She joins Rylan Hartley and Jill Officer on That Curling Show to discuss the association and their plans for the future.
