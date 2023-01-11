Reigning national champion Einarson dumps Lawes in 5 ends at Canadian Open
Reigning national champion Kerri Einarson defeated Kaitlyn Lawes 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open in Camrose, Alta.
Einarson needed only five ends to complete the victory at the triple-knockout competition.
In another all-Canadian Draw 6 matchup at Encana Arena, Abby Ackland scored a single in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Isabelle Ladouceur.
Canada's Jennifer Jones edged Italy's Stefania Constantini 6-5 and Sweden's Isabella Wrana shaded South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 7-6.
Two men's draws were scheduled for later Wednesday.
Play continues through Sunday.
