Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Mouat tops Bottcher for Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open title

Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Canada's Brendan Bottcher 6-5 to win the men's Grand Slam of Curling Co-op Canadian Open title on Sunday in Red Deer, Alta.

Homan takes on reigning world champ Tirinzoni in women's final later Sunday

The Canadian Press ·
A male curling skip delivers a stone with his right hand.
Scottish skip Bruce Mouat, pictured last year, finished the Canadian Open without a single defeat, while the final was just the second loss for Canada's Brendan Bottcher. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Canada's Brendan Bottcher 6-5 to win the men's Grand Slam of Curling Co-op Canadian Open title on Sunday in Red Deer, Alta.

After Bottcher knotted the game at 2-2 in the second end, Mouat outscored his opponent from Calgary 4-1 over the course of the next four ends.

Bottcher scored a point apiece in the final two ends, ultimately falling short of a comeback.

Mouat finished the tournament without a single defeat, while the final was just the second loss for Bottcher.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan takes on Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the women's final later Sunday at Servus Arena.

WATCH l Mouat defeats Bottcher in Canadian Open final:

Scottish team of Bruce Mouat claims Canadian Open grand slam curling title

2 hours ago
Duration 1:57
Bruce Mouat's rink claimed a 6th career Grand Slam Curling event Sunday by defeating Brendan Bottcher's rink 6-5 in Red Deer, AB., at the Canadian Open men's final.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now