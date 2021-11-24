Gushue uses extra end to edge Jacobs in clash of undefeated rinks at curling trials

Brad Gushue edged Brad Jacobs 7-6 in an extra end Tuesday afternoon to remain unbeaten at Canada's Olympic curling trials.

Gushue moved into sole possession of first place at 4-0 while Jacobs fell to 3-1 in round-robin play.

John Epping defeated Matt Dunstone 9-7 and Brendan Bottcher earned his first win with a 10-2 rout of Mike McEwen, who fell into a third-place tie with the idle Kevin Koe at 2-1.

Jason Gunnlaugson outscored Tanner Horgan 11-6 in the other early game. After eight draws, Epping was 2-2, Gunnlaugson and Horgan were 1-2, Bottcher improved to 1-3 and Dunstone fell to 0-4.

A women's round-robin draw is scheduled for Tuesday evening at SaskTel Centre. Jennifer Jones (4-0) was set to take on Kerri Einarson (2-2) in the showcase game.

The winners of Sunday's finals will represent Canada at the Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 4-20, in Beijing.