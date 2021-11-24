Skip to Main Content
Curling

Gushue uses extra end to edge Jacobs in clash of undefeated rinks at curling trials

Brad Gushue edged Brad Jacobs 7-6 in an extra end Tuesday afternoon to remain unbeaten at Canada's Olympic curling trials.

Bottcher finally gets 1st win with rout of McEwen; Dunstone drops 4th straight

The Canadian Press ·
Brad Gushue, seen above in an earlier match, beat Brad Jacobs 7-6 on Tuesday to win his fourth straight match to open the Canadian Olympic curling trials. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Brad Gushue edged Brad Jacobs 7-6 in an extra end Tuesday afternoon to remain unbeaten at Canada's Olympic curling trials.

Gushue moved into sole possession of first place at 4-0 while Jacobs fell to 3-1 in round-robin play.

John Epping defeated Matt Dunstone 9-7 and Brendan Bottcher earned his first win with a 10-2 rout of Mike McEwen, who fell into a third-place tie with the idle Kevin Koe at 2-1.

Jason Gunnlaugson outscored Tanner Horgan 11-6 in the other early game. After eight draws, Epping was 2-2, Gunnlaugson and Horgan were 1-2, Bottcher improved to 1-3 and Dunstone fell to 0-4.

WATCH | Gushue narrowly defeats Jacobs:

Gushue moves to 4-0 after taking down Jacobs

1 hour ago
0:48
Team Brad Gushue defeated Team Brad Jacobs 7-6 in an extra end Tuesday at the Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon. 0:48

A women's round-robin draw is scheduled for Tuesday evening at SaskTel Centre. Jennifer Jones (4-0) was set to take on Kerri Einarson (2-2) in the showcase game.

The winners of Sunday's finals will represent Canada at the Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 4-20, in Beijing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now