Curling

Fleury tops Einarson, Homan falls to Harrison to open Canadian Olympic curling trials

Jacqueline Harrison opened the Tim Hortons Canadian Curling Trials with a 6-5 upset victory over Rachel Homan on Saturday afternoon at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

Gregory Strong · The Canadian Press ·
Top-ranked Tracy Fleury, pictured in 2019, got off to a solid start at the Canadian Olympic curling trials by defeating reigning national champion Kerri Einarson 7-4 on Saturday in Saskatoon. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press/File)

Harrison, who came through pre-trials to claim the last spot available in the nine-team women's field, scored a deuce in the 10th end for the victory.

Homan is the defending champion at this event, taking the 2017 title in Ottawa. She represented Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but did not make the podium.

Top-ranked Tracy Fleury defeated reigning national champion Kerri Einarson 7-4 and Jennifer Jones beat Krista McCarville 8-5.

In the other women's round-robin opener, Casey Scheidegger topped Laura Walker 6-4. The first men's draw was scheduled for Saturday evening.

Competition continues through Nov. 28. Winning teams will represent Canada in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

WATCH l Fleury begins Canadian Olympic curling trials with win over Einarson:

Team Fleury begins Canadian Olympic curling trials with victory over Team Einarson

3 hours ago
0:32
Tracy Fleury leads her team past 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Kerri Einarson 7-4 in round robin play in Saskatoon. 0:32
Comments

