35 mixed doubles curling teams to compete for world berth in Calgary bubble
Event cancelled last year due to COVID-19 after Peterman, Gallant won in 2019
A field of 35 teams will compete in the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship this season, Curling Canada said Tuesday in a release.
The March 18-25 competition will be held at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre. It will be the third of six straight curling events to be played in a so-called bubble setting at the Canada Olympic Park venue.
Teams will be split into five pools of seven for round-robin play. From there, 12 teams will advance to the playoffs.
The winner will represent Canada at the 2021 world mixed doubles championship. Specifics on that event have yet to be released by the World Curling Federation.
Qualifying teams are being notified this week and the field will be announced at a later date, the federation said.
The winning team will earn $50,000 of the $150,000 total purse. The runner-up duo will receive $30,000.
The 2020 Canadian mixed doubles championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won the 32-team 2019 event in Fredericton.
The world mixed doubles championship will serve as an Olympic qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Games.
