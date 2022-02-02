Skip to Main Content

From Water Cube to Ice Cube: Canadian icemaker deals with unique challenges at Games

Canada's Hans Wuthrich thought he had seen it all during his long icemaking career. Delivering four top-quality curling sheets at the Beijing Games in a venue originally built for aquatic sports has been a unique challenge.

Gregory Strong · The Canadian Press ·
Head ice technician Hans Wuthrich, from Gimli, Man., stands beside the curling sheets at the Ice Cube Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Hans Wuthrich thought he had seen it all during his long ice-making career.

Delivering four top-quality curling sheets at the Beijing Games in a venue originally built for aquatic sports has been a unique challenge.

"Having to set up humidifiers instead of dehumidifiers to (avoid) losing your ice is quite unheard of," Wuthrich said Wednesday.

The venue — first called the Water Cube — was used for competitions like swimming and diving at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. The 50-metre pool was drained and transformed into a curling facility — now dubbed the Ice Cube — in 2019.

The general view of the Water Cube at the FINA Swimming World Cup in 2018, prior to being converted to the Ice Cube. (Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images)

Wuthrich said the high-roofed, shoebox-style building is challenging since it wasn't built with the big air-handling units and large ducts traditionally used at ice event venues.

"The refrigeration system is fantastic," he said. "It's just the rest of the building is a real problem."

Chinese athletes take part in a curling test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games at the Ice Cube in April. (Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images)

Wuthrich said 20 humidifier units were needed this week to get the air moisture level where he wanted. He also had to fill a whirlpool in the building with hot water on Tuesday to create a "spa effect."

The ice quality drew rave reviews from curlers who practised Wednesday afternoon ahead of the mixed doubles round robin opener in the evening.

Canada's Michele Gower is serving as deputy chief umpire at the curling venue during the Games. Competition continues through Feb. 20.

