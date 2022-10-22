Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Jean-Michel Menard and his Quebec rink win world mixed curling gold medal

Canada has captured gold at the world mixed curling championship, with skip Jean-Michel Menard of Gatineau, Que., leading the Canadians to a 7-4 victory over host Scotland at the Curl Aberdeen facility on Saturday in the United Kingdom.

Skip Jean-Michel Menard, pictured, and his Quebec rink of Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay defeated Scotland 7-4 in the gold-medal game at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. Earlier Saturday, they posted a convincing 9-4 semifinal win over Switzerland. (Ansis Ventins/World Curling Federation)

The victory from Menard and teammates Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay came hours after they defeated Switzerland 9-4 in the semifinals.

The Scots edged Sweden 6-5 in the semis to clinch their berth in the final.

Switzerland captured bronze with a 6-4 win over Sweden.

