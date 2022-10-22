Jean-Michel Menard and his Quebec rink win world mixed curling gold medal
Canada has captured gold at the world mixed curling championship, with skip Jean-Michel Menard of Gatineau, Que., leading the Canadians to a 7-4 victory over host Scotland at the Curl Aberdeen facility on Saturday in the United Kingdom.
The victory from Menard and teammates Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay came hours after they defeated Switzerland 9-4 in the semifinals.
The Scots edged Sweden 6-5 in the semis to clinch their berth in the final.
Switzerland captured bronze with a 6-4 win over Sweden.
