Canada's Ménard rolls to 12-2 rout of Slovenia in round-robin finale at mixed curling worlds

Canada's Jean-Michel Ménard dumped Slovenia's Stefan Sever 12-2 in the round-robin finale for both teams Thursday at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Canadian Press
Skip Jean-Michel Ménard, seen during the 2017 Brier, scored three in the opening end and pulled away with five points in the third en route to a 12-2 win over Slovenia's Stefan Sever on Thursday in their round-robin finale at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Ménard, from Gatineau, Que., scored three in the opening end and pulled away with five points in the third. The teams shook hands after Canada (7-1) tacked on three more points in the sixth end.

Ménard, vice Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay had already qualified for the playoffs on Friday.

The Canadians will next face Italy on Friday in an elimination qualifier match for a chance to play in the quarter-finals.

Medal games are scheduled for Saturday.

