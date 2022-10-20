Canada's Ménard rolls to 12-2 rout of Slovenia in round-robin finale at mixed curling worlds

Canada's Jean-Michel Ménard dumped Slovenia's Stefan Sever 12-2 in the round-robin finale for both teams Thursday at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Ménard, from Gatineau, Que., scored three in the opening end and pulled away with five points in the third. The teams shook hands after Canada (7-1) tacked on three more points in the sixth end.

Ménard, vice Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay had already qualified for the playoffs on Friday.

The Canadians will next face Italy on Friday in an elimination qualifier match for a chance to play in the quarter-finals.

Medal games are scheduled for Saturday.

WATCH | CBC Sports' That Curling Show examines the curling landscape: