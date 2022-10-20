Canada's Ménard rolls to 12-2 rout of Slovenia in round-robin finale at mixed curling worlds
Canada's Jean-Michel Ménard dumped Slovenia's Stefan Sever 12-2 in the round-robin finale for both teams Thursday at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Canadians will next face Italy on Friday for chance to play in quarter-finals
Canada's Jean-Michel Ménard dumped Slovenia's Stefan Sever 12-2 in the round-robin finale for both teams Thursday at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Ménard, from Gatineau, Que., scored three in the opening end and pulled away with five points in the third. The teams shook hands after Canada (7-1) tacked on three more points in the sixth end.
Ménard, vice Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay had already qualified for the playoffs on Friday.
The Canadians will next face Italy on Friday in an elimination qualifier match for a chance to play in the quarter-finals.
Medal games are scheduled for Saturday.
WATCH | CBC Sports' That Curling Show examines the curling landscape:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?