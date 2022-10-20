Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canada beats Portugal, Hong Kong to clinch playoff berth at mixed curling worlds

Canada's Jean-Michel Ménard defeated Hong Kong's Jason Chang 8-3 on Wednesday to cap a two-win day at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Jean-Michel Ménard's rink will close round-robin play Thursday against Slovenia

The Canadian Press ·
Skip Jean-Michel Ménard, seen during the 2017 Brier, led Canada (6-1) to two wins on Wednesday at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Ménard, from Gatineau, Que., pulled away with four points in the fifth end. Chang scored a single in the sixth end before conceding.

Earlier in the day, Ménard beat Portugal's Bridget Ribau 7-4. Ménard will close round-robin play Thursday against Slovenia's Stefan Sever.

Canada (6-1) has already qualified for the playoffs. Ménard's rink includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay with Eric Sylvain serving as coach.

Competition continues through Saturday at the Curl Aberdeen facility.

