Canada beats Portugal, Hong Kong to clinch playoff berth at mixed curling worlds
Canada's Jean-Michel Ménard defeated Hong Kong's Jason Chang 8-3 on Wednesday to cap a two-win day at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Jean-Michel Ménard's rink will close round-robin play Thursday against Slovenia
Canada's Jean-Michel Ménard defeated Hong Kong's Jason Chang 8-3 on Wednesday to cap a two-win day at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Ménard, from Gatineau, Que., pulled away with four points in the fifth end. Chang scored a single in the sixth end before conceding.
Earlier in the day, Ménard beat Portugal's Bridget Ribau 7-4. Ménard will close round-robin play Thursday against Slovenia's Stefan Sever.
Canada (6-1) has already qualified for the playoffs. Ménard's rink includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay with Eric Sylvain serving as coach.
Competition continues through Saturday at the Curl Aberdeen facility.
WATCH | CBC Sports' That Curling Show examines the curling landscape:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?