Canada rebounds against Denmark after loss to Finland at mixed curling worlds

Canada's Jean-Michel Menard fell to undefeated Finland 5-3 before rebounding with a resounding 8-1 win over Denmark on Sunday at the world mixed curling championship in Abderdeen, Scotland.

Canada sits as interim 3rd-place team in Group A behind Finland, South Korea

The Canadian Press ·
Left to right: Skip Jean-Michel Ménard, third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay, seen during the 2021 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship, picked up a commanding 8-1 win over Denmark on Sunday at the world mixed curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

The Canadians (2-1) exchanged singles with Finland (3-0) until the fifth end, when Finland started to open things up. The Finnish side took a 5-2 lead after the sixth and Canada could only muster one more point.

Against Denmark (1-1), Menard's rink scored seven consecutive points in the first four ends. After Denmark picked up a point in the fifth, Canada added one more single in the following end before the opposing side conceded the game.

Canada currently sits as the interim third-place team in Group A with Finland and South Korea (3-0) both sitting atop the standings.

Menard's side, which includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay with Eric Sylvain serving as coach, next plays South Korea on Monday.

