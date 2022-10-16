Canada rebounds against Denmark after loss to Finland at mixed curling worlds
Canada sits as interim 3rd-place team in Group A behind Finland, South Korea
Canada's Jean-Michel Menard fell to undefeated Finland 5-3 before rebounding with a resounding 8-1 win over Denmark on Sunday at the world mixed curling championship in Abderdeen, Scotland.
The Canadians (2-1) exchanged singles with Finland (3-0) until the fifth end, when Finland started to open things up. The Finnish side took a 5-2 lead after the sixth and Canada could only muster one more point.
Canada currently sits as the interim third-place team in Group A with Finland and South Korea (3-0) both sitting atop the standings.
Menard's side, which includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay with Eric Sylvain serving as coach, next plays South Korea on Monday.
WATCH | CBC Sports' That Curling Show examines the curling landscape:
