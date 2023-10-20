Content
Canada takes care of Australia to reach semifinals at mixed curling worlds

Canada advanced to the semifinals of the world mixed curling championship with a 7-3 win over Australia on Friday.

Felix Asselin-led rink to face Sweden on Saturday for spot in championship match

A curler throws a rock.
Quebec's Felix Asselin, seen above in 2022, led Team Canada to a 7-3 win over Australia in the quarterfinals of the world mixed curling championship on Friday in Scotland. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Felix Asselin's team from suburban Montreal started swiftly with two points in the first, followed by steals of one and two in the following ends.

Australia got on the board in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-1, but Canada responded with two in the fifth.

The Australians conceded after a blank sixth end and managing just one point in the seventh.

Canada will face Sweden, which defeated Belgium 7-2 on Friday, in Saturday's semifinals.

