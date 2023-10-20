Canada takes care of Australia to reach semifinals at mixed curling worlds

Canada advanced to the semifinals of the world mixed curling championship with a 7-3 win over Australia on Friday.

Felix Asselin's team from suburban Montreal started swiftly with two points in the first, followed by steals of one and two in the following ends.

Australia got on the board in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-1, but Canada responded with two in the fifth.

The Australians conceded after a blank sixth end and managing just one point in the seventh.

Canada will face Sweden, which defeated Belgium 7-2 on Friday, in Saturday's semifinals.

WATCH | Reid Carruthers joins That Curling Show: