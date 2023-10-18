Canada books spot in quarterfinals with win over Slovenia at mixed curling worlds

Canada improved to 7-0 and clinched a quarterfinal spot at the world mixed curling championship with a 7-5 win over Slovenia on Wednesday.

Skip Felix Asselin and his Montreal-area rink came back from a 5-4 deficit after five ends with a point in the sixth end and a steal of two in the decisive seventh.

Canada was already assured of top spot in Group B before they hit the ice after Taiwan fell 9-5 to Hungary in an earlier draw.

Asselin's foursome has one match left Thursday against Hungary.

The four group winners at the end of the round robin advance directly to Friday's quarterfinals, while teams who place second and third in each group will play qualification games earlier that day to determine the other four quarterfinalists.

Hungary (4-3), Taiwan (4-3), Poland (3-3), Slovenia (3-3) and New Zealand (3-4) are in the hunt for Group B's final two playoff spots.