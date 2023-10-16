Canada beats Poland, New Zealand to lock down playoff spot at mixed curling worlds

Canada qualified for the playoffs at the world mixed curling championship with wins over Poland and New Zealand on Tuesday.

Skip Felix Asselin and his crew out of the Glenmore Curling Club in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., improved to 6-0 and led Group B with two matches remaining.

In its first match of the day, Canada scored two in the third and fifth ends en route to a 6-3 win over Poland in seven ends.

Canada also needed just seven ends to defeat New Zealand 6-3, taking control of the match early with four points in the second end.

The wins guaranteed Canada at least a top-three finish in Group B. Canada can wrap up top spot in the group with a win Wednesday over Slovenia.

The four group winners at the end of the round robin advance directly to the quarterfinals, while teams who place second and third in each group will play qualification games to determine the other four quarterfinalists.

WATCH | That Curling Show — Reid Carruthers on how he keeps Zen under pressure: