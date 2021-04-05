Skip to Main Content

Bottcher dominates reigning Olympic champ Schuster to improve to 5-1 at curling worlds

Canada's Brendan Bottcher defeated John Shuster of the U.S. 10-1 at the world men's curling championship Monday in Calgary.

Canadian men to face South Korea's Jeong Yeong-seok in afternoon draw

The Canadian Press ·
Skip Brendan Bottcher, right, gestures to his teammates during Canada's 10-1 victory over the United States at the Men's World Curling Championships in Calgary, Alta., on Monday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Bottcher improved to 5-1 and continued to chase unbeaten Norway (5-0).

WATCH | Canada take advantage of US mistakes in blowout win:

Bottcher leads Canada to dominant 10-1 win over Americans at worlds

Sports

47 minutes ago
1:42
Brendan Bottcher and team Canada took advantage of some US mistakes, including a steal of five in the fifth end en route to a blowout victory. 1:42

Host Canada stole a total of seven points over the third, fourth and fifth ends to dominate Shuster, who is the reigning Olympic men's champion. The Americans shook hands after six ends.

Canada was to face South Korea's Jeong Yeong-seok (1-5) later Monday.

 

