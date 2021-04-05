Bottcher dominates reigning Olympic champ Schuster to improve to 5-1 at curling worlds
Canada's Brendan Bottcher defeated John Shuster of the U.S. 10-1 at the world men's curling championship Monday in Calgary.
Canadian men to face South Korea's Jeong Yeong-seok in afternoon draw
Bottcher improved to 5-1 and continued to chase unbeaten Norway (5-0).
WATCH | Canada take advantage of US mistakes in blowout win:
Host Canada stole a total of seven points over the third, fourth and fifth ends to dominate Shuster, who is the reigning Olympic men's champion. The Americans shook hands after six ends.
Canada was to face South Korea's Jeong Yeong-seok (1-5) later Monday.
