Canada's Bottcher beats Italy's Retornaz at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brendan Bottcher defeated Italy's Joel Retornaz 7-4 on Tuesday at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men's Curling Championship.
Canada will face China on Tuesday night as round-robin play continues
The game turned in the sixth end when Retornaz was drawing against three. His stone was light, giving Canada a steal and a 6-3 lead.
The teams exchanged singles and after a blanked ninth end, Canada ran Italy out of rocks to win it.
Bottcher (6-2) entered Draw 14 in a three-way tie for fourth place behind Norway, Russia and Sweden.
Canada will play China on Tuesday night at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Round-robin play continues through Friday afternoon.
The top six teams will reach the playoffs. The medal games are set for Sunday.
